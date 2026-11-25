The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, in response to the decision of the Iraqi federal government to take control of the region's oil fields and border crossings, considered this action to be contrary to previous talks between Erbil and Baghdad and unacceptable in any way.

Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, took a position today (Tuesday, November 24, 2026) in a meeting with reporters and in response to the decisions of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to exercise federal sovereignty over the region's border crossings and oil wells.

Expressing surprise at the recent stance of the Iraqi central government, he said: "We were surprised by the statement issued today, because this approach is not in line with the content of the talks and consultations we had previously with the Baghdad authorities."

The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region also emphasized the need to adhere to legal frameworks, adding: “Any action that is not in line with the constitution is unacceptable to us. What was done today is surprising and will not be acceptable in any way."

These statements come hours after Massoud Barzani, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, and the presidium of the parliament of the region, in separate statements, described Baghdad’s new decisions as a unilateral action and a clear violation of the principles of federalism and the Iraqi constitution.