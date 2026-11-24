The two main parties of the Kurdistan Region issued a joint statement, emphasizing the necessity of the Iraqi federal government's adherence to the constitution, and warned of the consequences of unilateral decisions against the Kurdistan Region.

According to KurdPress, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the Kurdistan Democratic Party issued a joint statement, reacting to the statement of the spokesman for the Iraqi Armed Forces and the actions and developments of recent days in the country, describing them as unexpected and surprising for the citizens of the Kurdistan Region.

The statement states that the Kurdistan Region has never made demands beyond the rights stipulated in the Iraqi constitution, and its constitutional rights have been violated many times over the past years. The two parties emphasized that all parties must abide by the constitution and that in the event of a dispute between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government, the constitution should be the basis for resolving disputes. They also considered any action and decision outside the framework of the constitution against the Kurdistan Region to be contrary to this law.

In another part of the statement, the Patriotic Union and the Democratic Party, noting that the Kurdistan Region is the result of the blood and long-term struggles of the Kurdish people, declared the violation of its rights and achievements a red line.

The two parties also expressed their support for efforts for dialogue, transparency and mutual understanding, and warned that unilateral decisions will not help ensure the security and stability of Iraq.