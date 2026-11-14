Traffic stopped at the Mandali border crossing between Iraq and Iran

The Director General of Kermanshah Province Customs announced the closure of the Mandali border crossing until further notice and announced that commercial and tourist traffic from other crossings in the province with Iraq will continue.

According to KurdPress, Dariush Sadeghi, Director General of Kermanshah Province Customs, announced that the closure of this crossing began on Friday and will continue until an indefinite time.

He cited the implementation of renovation operations at the crossing as the reason for this decision.

According to him, commercial and tourist traffic from other border crossings in Kermanshah Province with Iraq continues as usual.

Earlier, Omar Waeli, Head of the Iraqi Border Crossings Organization, announced on Tuesday that the Mandali crossing would be temporarily closed from Friday morning.

He cited the approaching rainy season and the need to repair and improve the vehicle traffic routes at this crossing as the reasons for this decision.