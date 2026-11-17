Baghaee:

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, referring to the meeting between the presidents of Iran and Iraq on the sidelines of the Antalya summit in Turkey, announced that common issues between the two countries, including border security, economic and trade relations, and the continuation of friendly relations between Tehran and Baghdad, were discussed and exchanged in this meeting.

According to Kurdpress, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in a press conference with media members, in response to a question about the results of the November 11 meeting between the presidents of Iran and Iraq on the sidelines of the Antalya summit and its impact on the future of bilateral relations, said: "In any contact and dialogue between officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq, issues related to the common interests and concerns of the two countries are discussed." He added: "In the recent meeting, issues such as the security of the common borders, economic and trade relations between the two countries, and the continuation of friendly relations between the two great nations of Iran and Iraq were discussed."

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman also referred to the pressures exerted by the United States and some other parties on the Iraqi government and stated: "The leaders of the two countries are well aware of the history of bilateral relations and know the fact that Iran and Iraq will be each other's permanent neighbors."

He emphasized that friendship between permanent neighbors, especially in the current circumstances and despite external pressures, should be more evident than ever.