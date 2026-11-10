Students in Kurdish-populated areas of Syria continue to protest restrictions on Kurdish language teaching
According to KurdPress, a wave of student protests continues in the Kurdish-populated areas of northeastern Syria in response to restrictions imposed on Kurdish language teaching. Students from several schools in Qamishlo, Dirak and Rmilan held a rally and march on Tuesday, demanding the cancellation of the decision of the Syrian Interim Government's Ministry of Education and the recognition of the linguistic and educational rights of the Kurds.According to Hawar News Agency, students from two schools, Hatin and Shahid Jir, in Qamishlo city, protested against this decision by marching from Osman Sabri Square in the Hilaliya neighborhood to the district administration. Stressing the need to preserve the mother tongue, the protesters called for a review of the Damascus government’s educational policies and the preservation of the Kurdish names of the schools.
The students also protested the presence of security forces in front of the schools.
User comments