World Service - Donald Trump's electoral defeat and the Democrats' control of the US Congress have raised the possibility of increasing pressure on the Syrian government regarding the rights of Kurds and other minorities; however, experts' assessment shows that this development will not lead to a fundamental change in Washington's policy in supporting the government of Ahmad al-Sharaa and interacting with Damascus.

According to Kurdpress, the defeat of the Republicans in the US midterm elections and the transfer of control of both houses of Congress to the Democrats have raised questions about the future of Donald Trump's administration's policy in the Middle East, and in particular Washington's relations with the new Syrian government and the country's Kurds. However, the assessment of experts and former American diplomats suggests that this electoral development is unlikely to lead to a fundamental change in US policy towards Damascus, and that the government of Ahmad al-Sharaa will continue to enjoy bipartisan support for the reconstruction of Syria and the country's return to international economic relations. In contrast, the issue of the rights of the Kurds and other Syrian minorities is likely to be raised more than before in Congress, although it seems unlikely that these concerns will be translated into practical measures and new laws.

According to the announced results, Democrats have gained about 54 seats in the Senate and more than 250 seats in the House of Representatives. This result came at a time when the war with Iran and its economic and political consequences, along with public dissatisfaction with the cost of living, have weakened the Republican position.

Tom Barak, the US ambassador to Turkey and Donald Trump's special envoy for Syria and Iraq, has played a key role in shaping US policy towards Damascus. Barak has established close ties with the Syrian government and has supported the central government's positions in the disputes between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces.

According to Heller, a significant part of the Trump administration's Syria policy is identified with the Tom Barak approach, but many of the priorities of this policy, including accelerating the lifting of sanctions and removing obstacles to Syria's return to the global economy, also have support among Democrats.

The support of former US diplomats for this approach shows that a change in the Congressional majority will not necessarily mean opposition to the Trump administration's policy towards Damascus. However, the situation of the Kurds and other Syrian minorities may be on the agenda of some Democratic representatives.

Overall, Trump's electoral defeat, although it could provide the basis for closer scrutiny of his administration's performance in the war with Iran, relations with Israel, and some foreign policy files, does not seem to have a direct consequence for changing Washington's strategy towards Syria. Democrats will likely continue to support engagement with the Ahmad al-Sharaa government, lifting sanctions, and rebuilding Syria's economy, while at the same time raising the issue of the rights of Kurds and other minorities as one of the criteria for evaluating Damascus' performance.