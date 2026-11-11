Rubio repeats Pompeo's nonsense

Araghchi:

In response to the US Secretary of State's statements, the Foreign Minister emphasized, referring to the repetition of claims against Iran in different historical periods: The inhuman approach and false ideas of American officials about Iran lead to the failure of Washington's policies.

According to Kurd Press, Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi wrote on his X social network account on Wednesday, November 10, referring to the claims of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the internal conditions in Iran: Eight years ago, a cartoon character like Pompeo said that if Iranians want to have something to eat, they must follow the orders of the White House. Today, someone like Rubio, whose Cuban compatriots are victims of the same policy, repeats the same nonsense. Irrespective of the inhumanity of this policy, it is these kinds of illusions and false ideas that lead to the failure of US policies, Araqchi said.

Yesterday, on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Paris, the US Secretary of State claimed: "The economic pressures imposed on Iran are extremely severe, so I think that as time passes, these pressures will have their effect."