Destruction of an ISIS cell in Manbij following a joint intelligence and security operation
According to Kurdistan, the Syrian General Intelligence Service announced on Thursday, November 5, that it had dismantled an ISIS cell in Aleppo province in cooperation with internal security forces. According to information released by Syrian security sources, members of this cell were involved in carrying out a series of attacks and assassination operations in various areas of Aleppo province.
The media office of the Aleppo Internal Security Command announced in an interview that this cell was active in the city of Manbij, located in eastern Aleppo province. However, security officials did not release details about the number of members arrested, their identities, or the nature of the attacks and assassinations attributed to the group.
The official Syrian news network Al-Ikhbariya also reported, citing a security source, that the operation to destroy the cell was carried out with the participation of the General Intelligence Service and internal security forces.
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