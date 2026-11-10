Quds Force Commander with Experience in Regional Affairs Becomes Iran's Ambassador to Baghdad

Abdolreza Mesgarian, a commander of the Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards and responsible for Iran's security affairs in relation to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, is set to be appointed as the new ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Baghdad, succeeding Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadegh.

According to KurdPress, an informed source has announced that Abdolreza Mesgarian will take charge of the Iranian embassy in Iraq.

According to this source, he will begin his activities as Iran's ambassador to Baghdad at the beginning of the new year. Msgarian is a commander associated with the IRGC Quds Force and previously commanded the Ramadan base, which was established in 1984 during the Iran-Iraq War and was responsible for carrying out Iranian operations inside Iraq and coordinating with Iraqi forces and Kurdish groups opposed to Saddam Hussein's regime.

He was also responsible for Iran's security files in Iraq, especially in relation to the Kurdistan Region and Kurdish groups opposed to Iran in Iraq.