PYD calls for responsible behavior of Iraqi Kurdistan parties with a patriotic approach

The Syrian Service - PYD, referring to the differences between Kurdish parties in Iraqi Kurdistan, emphasized the need for dialogue, agreement and maintaining national unity, and called for Kurdish parties to behave with a sense of historical responsibility, patriotism and a spirit of brotherhood.

According to KurdPress, the Democratic Union Party (PYD) reacted to the differences and political tensions between Kurdish parties in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region in a statement published on its official website, emphasizing that political actions without agreement and coordination do not serve the interests of the Kurdish people.

The party, referring to the sensitivity of the current political situation, announced that the current situation has placed a historical and joint responsibility on the shoulders of the two Kurdish parties to protect the achievements of the Kurds. The statement said: “At this critical historical juncture, Kurdish patriotic unity and reaching an agreement have become a necessity.”

The Democratic Union Party also warned that taking positions and carrying out political actions without agreement and coordination could weaken the position of the Kurds in the region and Iraq.

Finally, the PYD called on Kurdish political parties to act with an approach based on patriotism and brotherhood and to pave the way for dialogue and reaching an agreement