Without the participation of the Kurds, stability in Syria cannot be achieved

Mazloum Abdi:

Syria Service - "Mazloum Abdi", an advisor to the Syrian presidency, emphasized the need for the participation of the Kurds in the political structure and government institutions of the country and announced that achieving stability in Syria is not possible without the presence and participation of the Kurds.

According to Kurdpress, "Mazloum Abdi", an advisor to the Syrian presidency, met with residents of the cities of Remilan and Garkelga in Syrian Kurdistan and discussed the latest developments in Syria, the integration process, the state of education and security issues. Referring to the agreements made, he emphasized that efforts to resolve all remaining cases continue.

Referring to the process of administering Hasakah province, Abdi stated in this meeting that this province is administered with the participation of all social components and its residents pay special attention to the model of coexistence and joint management. He also stated that the parties that sought to disrupt the integration process failed to achieve their goals, and considered the unity of the Kurds and solidarity between the various components of society as the fundamental factors for the success of this process.

The Syrian presidential advisor emphasized that supporting the existing achievements can help preserve and strengthen the province of Hasakah.

In another part of his speech, Abdi addressed the Kurdish issue and their position in the structure of the Syrian government, saying that the Kurdish issue has entered government institutions with a specific will and identity.

He stated in this regard: "The government knows that the stability of Syria cannot be achieved without the participation of the Kurds. The presence of Kurds, Arabs, Syriacs and Armenians together strengthens this will and helps stabilize the country."