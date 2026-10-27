Transfer of more than 100 Kurdish families besieged in Gresip to safe areas

Syria Service - Internal Security Forces in the Kobani region evacuated more than 100 Kurdish families, including women and children, who were besieged in the Gresip district administration building and transferred them to safe places.

According to KurdPress, the internal security forces in the Kobani region evacuated more than 100 Kurdish families who were attacked while returning to their homes in the city of Gresip and were besieged in the district administration building.

According to the Havar news agency, these families, including women and children, left the area after being besieged in the Gresip district administration building, with the intervention of internal security forces.

The internal security forces in the Kobani region transferred these families to safe places to protect them from possible further attacks.

Democratic Union Party Calls for Protection of Returning IDPs to Gresip

The Democratic Union Party (PYD) also condemned the attacks on Kurdish refugees returning to Gresip in a statement and called for the establishment of a special committee to ensure their safe return, protect civilians and their property, and hold the perpetrators accountable.

The party stated in its statement that attacks on civilians returning to their places of residence violate the fundamental provisions of the January 29 agreement on the safe return of refugees and threaten the security of returnees and their rights. According to the Democratic Union Party, such actions undermine the process of safe return of refugees and that urgent and responsible measures are needed to prevent the continuation of these violations and protect civilians and their property.