The New Kurdish Movement of Syria calls for ensuring the free activity of political parties in Syria

Syria Service - "Mohammad Zeido", a member of the General Council of the New Kurdish Movement of Syria, called for amending the laws to ensure the free activity of political parties in Syria, and emphasized the need to revive political life, unify the views of Kurdish parties, and create a Kurdish political front for effective participation in the future of this country.

According to KurdPress, "Mohammad Zeido", a member of the General Council of the New Kurdish Movement of Syria, referring to the need to amend the laws related to the activity of political parties in the transitional period in Syria, announced that without providing a legal basis for the free activity of parties and increasing the participation of political forces in the administration of the country, it will not be possible to establish a pluralistic political system and guarantee the rights of Kurds in the new Syria.In an interview with Hawar, Mohammad Zeidou referred to the situation of political parties during the Baath Party and Assad family rule and said that during the years of this regime’s rule, political parties were deprived of free activity and faced political and economic pressures and the lack of legal and constitutional guarantees for their activities. According to him, these conditions prevented parties from playing a real role in society and weakened their position in the political and social arenas; an issue that had a negative impact on Syria’s political life.

He added that after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government, Syria has entered a new stage and at this stage, the necessary opportunity must be provided for political parties to play their role in society and participate in the country’s political process. However, according to Zeidou, no specific legal changes have been proposed by the transitional government to guarantee the free activity of parties.This member of the General Council of the New Kurdish Movement in Syria also pointed to the persistence of differences and the lack of mutual acceptance at the national, religious and political levels in Syrian society, saying that this situation is an obstacle to the formation of a pluralistic political life and respect for differences. He emphasized that overcoming these conditions, in addition to legal reforms, requires changing attitudes and strengthening a culture of acceptance of the other.

Zeido considered the revival of political life and the activation of the role of parties as a requirement for the reconstruction of Syria and the progress of this country in the political, economic and educational fields, and stated that parties must be able to have real activity in society and present their programs and plans in accordance with the needs and interests of the people.

Stating that the role of political parties should not be merely ceremonial, he stated that parties must present clear views and practical programs to solve the problems of society.According to him, the lack of serious mechanisms to activate parties and exclude them from the public sphere will have negative consequences in the future.

The political activist warned that the continuation of the current situation could keep Syria in a similar situation to the previous era and increase the risks in the political, social and economic spheres. He considered political parties to be one of the essential tools for conveying people's views to the government and involving society in the decision-making process.

Stressing the need for structural changes in the transitional stage of Syria, Zeido said that the ground for political parties' activities should be prepared through legislative amendments and their rights to organize, operate and participate in the political process should be guaranteed. He also called for the formulation of transparent laws through the People's Assembly and the inclusion of necessary guarantees in the constitution.The need to unify the political views of Kurdish parties

In another part of his remarks, Zeido described the free activity of Kurdish political parties as an issue of particular importance and said that providing a legal framework for the activities of these parties, in line with the characteristics of the Kurdish society and the national and political rights of the Kurds, is one of the fundamental issues in the process of building a new Syria based on recognizing pluralism and respecting all components of this country.

He emphasized that in order to achieve this goal, organized meetings and dialogues between Kurdish parties must be expanded and efforts to bring their political views closer and achieve a common position must be strengthened.

This member of the General Council of the New Kurdistan Movement in Syria considered the April 26 meeting aimed at unifying the Kurdish view an important step towards rapprochement and coordination between Kurdish political forces and called for the continuation of such meetings and congresses.Zidu finally emphasized the need to create a Kurdish political front in the Kurdish-populated areas of Syria and Syria, saying that continuing dialogue, coordination between parties, and reaching a common vision could pave the way for strengthening the political role of the Kurds and their effective participation in shaping the future of Syria.