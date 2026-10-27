Syrian Kurds have reached the stage of proving their existence

Syrian Kurdish politician Ilham Ahmed:

Syria Service - Referring to the political and social developments in the Kurdish-populated areas of Syria, Syrian Kurdish politician Ilham Ahmed announced that the Kurds in Syria have reached a stage where they have proven their existence and identity, and their sacrifices have not been in vain.

According to KurdPress, Syrian Kurdish politician Ilham Ahmed, in a seminar at the University of Sulaymaniyah in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, reviewed the latest developments in Syrian Kurdistan and the political situation of the Kurds in Syria, and emphasized the need to guarantee the rights of the Kurds in the constitution, their participation in decision-making institutions, and reform the education system, adding that the Kurds have reached a stage where they have proven their existence and identity, and their sacrifices have not been in vain.According to Havar News Agency, this seminar on the topic of recent developments in Syrian Kurdistan was held in the Sulaymaniyah University's rector's hall, and Elham Ahmad attended as a speaker and answered questions from the participants. A number of political figures, academics, and citizens also attended the meeting. After a minute of silence, the program continued with a biography, introduction of the identity, and a review of Elham Ahmad's political activities and struggles.

In his speech, Elham Ahmad, referring to the recent developments in Syrian Kurdistan, stated: "The developments that have occurred in Syrian Kurdistan have reached a stage where the Kurds have been able to prove their existence, thanks to the struggle and sacrifice of those who lost their lives. Now the Kurds have an identity and existence, and the sacrifices that have been made have not been in vain.»

He compared the current situation of the Kurds with the past, adding that in the past, the Kurds were not recognized as a nation within the framework of the Syrian state and were constantly faced with repression and the implementation of unjust laws against them. According to Ahmed, the current situation of the Kurds in Syria has reached a stage where their existence has been fully proven.

The Kurdish politician continued to address the state of education and political developments in Syria, emphasizing that the Kurds should not be left out of the educational system or deprived of their rights. He also pointed out the recent developments in the educational system and stated that the Kurdish language has reached a more advanced level of its status and should be recognized in the Syrian constitution as a legal and legitimate right.Regarding the process of integrating the military forces and self-governing institutions into the structure of the Syrian interim government, Ahmed also said that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have participated as a major force in this process and that changes have also been made in the self-governing administration.

However, he assessed the level of women’s participation in decision-making centers as still weak and said that the current Syrian structure does not yet agree with the full and active role of women.

Elham Ahmed also spoke about the need to reorganize the Syrian political structure in a way that guarantees the role of the Kurds, proposing that 20 percent of the seats in parliament be allocated to Kurdish representatives. He expressed hope that the Syrian parliament can play its real role.

He also emphasized the need to establish a commission to determine the rights and status of the Kurds, saying that such an institution could help to advance the integration process more successfully.According to Ahmad, continuously addressing issues related to women and organizing their participation, along with ensuring equal access to the education system for all citizens, are other measures that should be pursued in this direction.