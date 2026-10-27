Iraqi Prime Minister Signs Several Economic and Development Memorandums of Understanding During His Visit to Jordan

Ali Faleh Zaidi, Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Iraq, left for Jordan with the aim of signing several memorandums of understanding in the economic and development fields; a trip during which the expansion of bilateral cooperation and review of regional developments with the King of Jordan are on the agenda.

According to Kurdistan 24 TV, Ali Faleh Zaidi, Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Iraq, traveled to the Kingdom of Jordan with the aim of signing several memorandums of understanding in the economic and development fields.

According to the announcement of Kurdistan 24 TV, Zaidi will meet with King Abdullah II, King of Jordan, during this trip and discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Baghdad and Amman, as well as the latest developments in the region.This visit is aimed at strengthening joint coordination between Iraq and Jordan and expanding Arab and regional consultations; the two countries emphasize the need for joint efforts to maintain security and stability in the region.