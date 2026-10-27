Ilham Ahmed calls for an end to attacks on refugees returning to Grispi

Syria Service - Ilham Ahmed condemned the attacks on refugees returning to their homes in Grispi and the burning of their property, and called for an immediate end to these actions and for the perpetrators to be held accountable.

According to Kurdistan Press, Syrian Kurdish politician Ilham Ahmed, in response to the attacks and attacks on the property of refugees who have returned to their homes in the city of Grispi, condemned these actions and emphasized that the regional authorities and security forces have a duty to ensure the security of returning civilians and the protection of their property.

In an interview with Havar News Agency, Ilham Ahmed stated that the attacks, violations of rights, and the burning of the homes and property of refugees returning to Grispi are carried out with the aim of creating fear, threatening stability, and disrupting internal peace.He stressed the direct responsibility of the regional administration and security forces in ensuring the safety of the returning residents, calling for immediate action to stop the attacks and to pursue and hold accountable the perpetrators.

The Kurdish politician also stressed that the residents of Gîrîspi have the right to return to their homes and enjoy their rights. He announced that support for the residents of the town will continue to preserve their connection to the land and defend their rights to live a dignified life.