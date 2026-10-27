کردپرس
Kurdistan Region’s share in the budget should be the basis for new hiring
News 2026-10-27 15:08 Reading time: 1 minute (0)
Text size:
Telegram WhatsApp

Kurdistan Region’s share in the budget should be the basis for new hiring

Iraqi MP Dylan Ghafoor said that the issue of making contracts and new hiring permanent in the Kurdistan Region should be determined within the framework of the region’s share of the Iraqi budget.

 

 

According to KurdPress, Dylan Ghafoor, an Iraqi MP from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan faction, said in a statement to his party’s media outlet: The Kurdistan Region’s share of the Iraqi budget, which is 14.4 percent according to the latest census, has subsequently decreased to 12.7 percent. He also said that Iraq is demanding the delivery of 445,000 barrels of oil per day to the Kurdistan Region, while the Kurdistan Region believes this amount is high. He added that Baghdad and Erbil have also not yet reached an agreement on domestic revenues and the two sides have different views on this matter.Dilan Ghafour also noted that the issue of making contracts permanent and new contractual hiring should also be done based on the Kurdistan Region's share in the budget.

Read more
Previous and next articles
Transfer of more than 100 Kurdish families besieged in Gresip to safe areas
Previous article
Transfer of more than 100 Kurdish families besieged in Gresip to safe areas
Shaswar Abdul Wahid: We have no agreement with the Patriotic Union to assume the position of Deputy Prime Minister
Next article
Shaswar Abdul Wahid: We have no agreement with the Patriotic Union to assume the position of Deputy Prime Minister
Related stories

User comments

0 Comment
Rating:
(0)
Submitted comments will be published after moderator approval.