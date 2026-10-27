Kurdistan Region’s share in the budget should be the basis for new hiring

According to KurdPress, Dylan Ghafoor, an Iraqi MP from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan faction, said in a statement to his party’s media outlet: The Kurdistan Region’s share of the Iraqi budget, which is 14.4 percent according to the latest census, has subsequently decreased to 12.7 percent. He also said that Iraq is demanding the delivery of 445,000 barrels of oil per day to the Kurdistan Region, while the Kurdistan Region believes this amount is high. He added that Baghdad and Erbil have also not yet reached an agreement on domestic revenues and the two sides have different views on this matter.Dilan Ghafour also noted that the issue of making contracts permanent and new contractual hiring should also be done based on the Kurdistan Region's share in the budget.