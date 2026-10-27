Shaswar Abdul Wahid: We have no agreement with the Patriotic Union to assume the position of Deputy Prime Minister

According to Kurdistan Press, Shaswar Abdul Wahid, the head of the New Generation Movement, announced in a press conference in Baghdad that this movement will not participate in the Kurdistan Regional Government in any way and has no agreement with the Patriotic Union to assume the position of Deputy Prime Minister of the region. Shaswar Abdul Wahid said that he participated in the meeting of the leaders of the "Government Administration" today and emphasized the need to hold elections in the Kurdistan Region.He added: "We are ready to hold elections right now," and at the same time claimed that there is no rapprochement between the Patriotic Union and the Kurdistan Democratic Party. The head of the New Generation Movement also said about the movement's agreement with the Patriotic Union that this agreement is still valid and that he adheres to all its provisions. Shaswar Abdulwahid emphasized: "If the Patriotic Union gives in to the Democratic Party, we will not go along with it." He also said that the New Generation Movement in Baghdad does not have any agreements with parties to obtain government positions. The head of the New Generation Movement continued to criticize the political situation in the Kurdistan Region, stating that the current government of the region is a government whose legal term has ended and has lost its legitimacy. He also claimed that the necessary institutions do not exist in the Kurdistan Region and that no one knows exactly how much the region's oil revenues are.