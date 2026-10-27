Riyadh: The purpose of the Saudi Defense Minister's visit to Tehran is to strengthen diplomatic talks

The Saudi Foreign Ministry stated that the purpose of the visit of the country's Defense Minister and representatives of the countries that signed the trilateral military agreement to Tehran is to strengthen dialogue and support diplomatic solutions.

According to the Kurdish Press, based on a report by Al Jazeera, the Saudi Foreign Ministry announced in a statement that the country's Defense Minister, along with representatives of the countries that signed the trilateral military agreement, have traveled to Iran to strengthen the ground for dialogue and diplomatic solutions to resolve regional crises.

The ministry emphasized that the visit of the aforementioned delegation is in support of the mediation efforts of Qatar and Pakistan.The Saudi Foreign Ministry further expressed its hope that the parties involved in the crisis will welcome the results of this visit with a positive and pragmatic approach.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry also emphasized the importance of opening channels of negotiation to prevent the resumption of escalation of military tensions in the region. Earlier, the Deputy Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council announced the visit of senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey to Tehran within the framework of implementing the idea of ​​endogenous security in West Asia.

Referring to the visit last week by General Asim Munir, Commander of the Pakistani Army, Ali Bagheri said: Asim Munir had announced in a meeting with Major General Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, the decision of senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan to travel to Tehran, meet with the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and hold a joint meeting.He stressed that the purpose of the visit of these senior officials is to consult and discuss with Major General Mohsen Rezaei about regional security, and stated: Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, Pakistani Army Commander General Asim Munir, and Turkish Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin will be present at the aforementioned meeting during their trip to Tehran.