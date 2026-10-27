Integration of Sinjar Protection Units into the Official Iraqi Forces

According to Kurdistan Press, Sabah Al-Numan, spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, announced today, Monday, that under the supervision and follow-up of Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi, Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, the ceremony of severing the military ties of the Sinjar Protection Units (Yabshe) and their integration into the official Iraqi organizations will be held today. In addition, the security responsibility for Mount Sinjar will be transferred to federal government officials.According to a statement from the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office, the spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces explained that this action is within the framework of the Iraqi government’s approach and plan to monopolize weapons in the hands of the government and aims to start a new stage in security responsibility in Sinjar County. Al-Numan noted that the Iraqi government, in this regard, values ​​the great sacrifices of the members of the Yazidi community in defending Iraq in general and Sinjar County in particular, in confronting terrorist and takfiri forces. He went on to clarify that the government also emphasizes their adherence to national principles and the constitution, a law that prohibits the formation of military groups outside the framework of the armed forces.Sabah al-Numan stated that the Iraqi federal government also emphasizes its full responsibility for protecting the rights of members of the Yazidi community who fought terrorism and bravely resisted its Takfiri agenda, who were martyred and injured in the process. He said that the government is committed to compensating the families of the victims and those affected by the terrorist operations and to advancing the reconstruction of Sinjar county.