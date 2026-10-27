Revolutionary leaders emphasize the fulfillment of Tehran's conditions with the aim of ending the war

In a meeting with the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, the Leader of the Revolution emphasized the pursuit of securing the rights and interests of the Iranian nation and the Resistance Front through the fulfillment of the conditions put forward by Iranian officials with the aim of ending the war and the conditions of "no war, no peace."

According to the Kurd Press report, based on the announcement of the Leader's Information Center, in this meeting, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei referred to the Supreme National Security Council and its secretariat as the "crossroads of planning" of the country's affairs and emphasized the mutual influence of the four areas of "culture", "politics", "economy" and "security" and the need to have attachments appropriate to decision-making in each area.

Protecting national and regional security by exercising management over the Strait of Hormuz and strengthening bilateral relations with neighboring countries based on sustainable and mutual interests were among the other topics raised in this meeting.The Leader of the Revolution considered the enemy’s desperation to be one of the fruits of national resistance and emphasized the need for active and timely information to continue the people’s presence in defending the country and the system, as well as pursuing the rights and interests of the Iranian nation and the resistance front through the fulfillment of the conditions set forth by the country’s officials with the aim of ending the war and establishing “no war, no peace” conditions.

In this meeting, Mohsen Rezaei presented a report on the country’s conditions in various fields and ongoing efforts. In his report, he stated that pursuing the strategic policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to “organize the endogenous regional arrangements and order” is among the measures being taken by the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran.