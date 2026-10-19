Kirkuk Governorship Becomes a Dispute Between Turkmen and Patriotic Union

Mohammad Samaan, Iraqi Minister of the Government and Former Governor of Kirkuk, Returned to Kirkuk and Appeared in the Governor's Office After Ribwar Taha's Statements About the Legality of His Supervision of the Governorship.

According to Kurdistan Press, Iraqi Minister of the Government Muhammad Samaan Returned to Kirkuk and Sat on the Governorship of the Province.

This Action of Samaan Agha Came After Ribwar Taha, Deputy Governor of Kirkuk, Announced: "Based on the Law, From This Moment On, I Am the Governor Until the Provincial Council Selects a New Governor."

Mohammad Samaan Resigned from the Kirkuk Governorship After Taking Office as a Minister; However, the Turkmen Front Insists That the Position Should Still Be Given to Another Turkmen Person, Based on Its Agreement with the Patriotic Union.