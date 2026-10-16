Iraqi Oil Minister: Kirkuk oil fields production reaches 450,000 barrels per day

The Iraqi Oil Minister announced that his country is seeking to increase oil production in Kirkuk fields to 450,000 barrels per day and exploit 500 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

According to Kurdistan Press, Iraqi Oil Minister Bassem Muhammad Khudair al-Abadi supervised the process of transferring operations from the Northern Oil Company and the Northern Gas Company to the Joint Exploitation Board of the four Kirkuk fields, including Kirkuk, Bay Hassan, Khabbaz and Jambur.

Shafaq News wrote in this regard: This action was taken within the framework of the plans and strategy of the Iraqi government and the Ministry of Oil for the development of the country's oil and gas industry.The process was held via video link, and during it, the Iraqi Oil Minister described the contract as important, saying that the goal is to achieve a higher level of oil production, up to 450,000 barrels per day, and to exploit 500 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

Abadi emphasized that the implementation of this project requires continuous and round-the-clock efforts to achieve the set goals and ensure the benefits of the national economy.

He considered BP a strategic and active partner in the field of investment in the oil and gas sector, and said that cooperation with this company as a single team will have a positive impact on advancing the project and help to deal with challenges and obstacles.The Iraqi Oil Minister also announced that the ministry will provide the company with the necessary support to implement the project so that the desired goals can be achieved through the continuous efforts of the Northern Oil and Northern Gas Companies and under the supervision of the Deputy Ministers for Extraction and Gas Affairs.

According to Al-Abadi, this project is an integrated plan for the exploitation of oil and gas resources, and in the future stage, training specialized personnel from the Ministry of Oil and the transfer of technical knowledge and technology will also be on the agenda.

He added that the provision of social services, the construction of facilities and amenities needed by local residents will also be included.