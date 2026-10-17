US State Department: Iraqi market offers promising business opportunities for US companies

The US State Department, emphasizing the Iraqi market's potential for developing economic cooperation, announced that Baghdad's efforts to attract foreign investment and strengthen domestic industries have provided promising business opportunities for US companies and exporters, especially in the energy sector.

According to Kurdistan Press, the US State Department announced in a statement that the Iraqi market has significant potential for expanding the business activities of US companies and exporters.

According to Omedia, Iraq is trying to strengthen its domestic industries by attracting foreign investment, a process that could create new opportunities for developing economic relations between Baghdad and Washington.The US State Department also cited Iraqi government contracts, particularly in the energy sector, as potential areas for expanding trade and investment, emphasizing that these capacities continue to present significant opportunities for US companies, despite the challenges in the Iraqi business environment.