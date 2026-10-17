Explosion at the Hashd al-Shaabi ammunition depot in Baghdad

The Iraqi Hashd al-Shaabi organization announced an explosion at a used ammunition depot in one of its headquarters in northern Baghdad.

According to Kurdistan Press, the Iraqi Hashd al-Shaabi organization announced an explosion at a used ammunition depot in one of its headquarters in northern Baghdad and announced that there were no casualties.

The Reuters news agency reported, citing security sources, that several explosions occurred at the headquarters of the Hashd al-Shaabi forces in northern Baghdad.

Security sources emphasized that the cause of the explosions is still unknown.