Faiq Zidan: The Iraqi Parliament Must Amend the Constitution

Faiq Zidan, the head of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq, referred to the problems existing in the implementation of the constitution and the interpretation of its provisions, and called on the House of Representatives to review the controversial clauses and make the necessary amendments, thereby paving the way for resolving disputes about the powers of the constitution and the mechanisms for forming government institutions.

According to Kurdistan Press, Faiq Zidan, the head of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq, announced in a message on the occasion of the 21st anniversary of the referendum on the permanent Iraqi constitution in 2005 that there are problems in the implementation of the constitution and the interpretation of its provisions, and the parliament must take action to amend this law.He emphasized in this message: More than two decades after the drafting of the Iraqi Constitution, experience has shown that there are problems in implementing the provisions of this law and interpreting it, which have disrupted the exercise of the powers and mechanisms foreseen in the Constitution.

Zidan mentioned among the disputed issues issues related to the parliamentary majority, the election of the President, the determination of the parliamentary majority faction and other controversial clauses of the Constitution.

The head of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq also said: The House of Representatives today is faced with a national and historical responsibility and must review the provisions of the Constitution and carry out the necessary reforms in accordance with the mechanisms determined in the Constitution itself; in a way that the reforms are consistent with the laws and the will of the people.