Security reports determine the fate of the peace process; the possibility of stopping the implementation of the framework law

While waiting for the assessment of the Turkish Intelligence Agency and the approval of the National Security Council on the disarmament of the PKK, sources in the Justice and Development Party announced that if the report of the security institutions is negative, the framework law will not be implemented and the peace process may be stopped.

According to Kurdistan Workers' Party (KKK), the discussion about the future of the peace process and democratic society has once again intensified in political circles close to the Turkish government after the recent statements of Besseh Hozat, the Co-Chair of the KCK Executive Council. The main axis of the dispute is how to hand over weapons and fulfill the conditions stipulated in the framework law.According to the Cumhuriyet newspaper, sources from the Justice and Development Party said that Hozat's statements about the lack of need to hand over weapons to the government may contradict the conditions set out in the framework law and pose a problem for the implementation of the law.

Implementation of the law depends on the approval of security institutions

The "Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration" law was passed by the Turkish parliament on August 10 and came into effect on August 18 with its publication in the Official Gazette; however, the implementation of its provisions depends on the fulfillment of several security conditions.

According to Article 3 of the law, the security institutions must confirm the end of the PKK's practical existence and the handover of all weapons and ammunition under the control of the organization. After that, the Turkish National Security Council must issue a decision to confirm this assessment and this decision must be published in the Official Gazette.The National Security Council convened on September 30, chaired by Recep Tayyip Erdogan; however, the eight-point statement at the end of the meeting did not mention the approval of the disarmament or the end of the practical existence of the PKK.

Mehmet Ocum, a senior advisor to the Turkish president, previously stated that the decision of the National Security Council is likely to be published by the end of 2026 and the practical implementation of the law will begin in the first half of 2027.

The assessment of the intelligence agency and the National Security Council will be decisive

AKP sources emphasized that the entry into force of the framework law is not the same as the start of its implementation and that moving to the next stage depends on the report of the Turkish Intelligence Agency (MİT) and the assessment of the National Security Council.

According to the sources, the security agencies will investigate whether the PKK has actually stopped its activities and fulfilled all the conditions for disarmament.They said: “If the report of the security institutions is negative, the implementation phase may not start and the process may be stopped. The approval of the law does not mean that the next steps will be taken in any circumstances.”

Besseh Hozat’s statements at the center of the dispute

In his recent statements, Besseh Hozat had said that there was no need to hand over the weapons to the Turkish government and that these weapons could be used in other regions for “legitimate defense.”

He had said: “We have removed the weapons from the Turkish perspective,” and claimed that no PKK members were present inside the Turkish borders or in areas close to these borders.

Hozat also called for Abdullah Öcalan to benefit from the provisions of the framework law, his release, and the recognition of the “right to hope.”AKP sources said that these statements could provoke public reaction and spark debate and doubts about the process. They particularly considered Hözlat's stance on the handover of weapons to be contrary to the explicit requirement of the law, as the text of the law emphasizes the "handover" of weapons and ammunition under the control of the PKK to security institutions.

Government sources oppose Öcalan's release

According to the Cumhuriyet report, the demand for the release of Abdullah Öcalan has also not been welcomed within the AKP circles. Party sources said that they do not consider such a step possible under the current circumstances.

These sources also said that there is sensitivity within the party towards any stance or statement that could portray the process as a "government retreat" or a "forced acceptance of demands."According to them, the prevailing view in the party is that the impression that “the government has surrendered” should not be allowed to form.

Erdogan’s alleged dissatisfaction with the process

The Cumhuriyet report also claimed that Recep Tayyip Erdogan is not satisfied with some of the developments and positions put forward regarding the process. Some of the party’s demands have been assessed as “unacceptable” in AKP circles, and the statements of KCK leaders have also increased concerns.

AKP sources considered the future positions of the party and the PKK to be decisive for the fate of the process, claiming that if the talks reach a deadlock, the reason for this should be sought in the demands and statements of these parties.

However, these assessments have not yet been published in the form of an official statement by the government, the presidency, or the National Security Council, and the Cumhuriyet report is based on the statements of anonymous sources in the AKP and the atmosphere prevailing in the party’s circles.Therefore, stopping the process is not yet an official decision and depends on the content of the security reports and the future decision of the National Security Council.