Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iraq takes over the presidency of the Iraqi Military Academy

Brigadier General Nazir Asim Agha announced on his personal page that he has been appointed as the president of the Iraqi Military Academy.

In announcing his inauguration as the president of the Iraqi Military Academy, Brigadier General Nazir Asim Agha announced his plan to improve the level of military education and develop the country's military academies. He described his appointment as the result of Massoud Barzani's proposal and the signature of Ali Zaidi, the Iraqi Prime Minister.

He wrote in this regard: "I began my activity as the president of the Iraqi Military Academy at the suggestion of Massoud Barzani and with the signature of Ali Zaidi, the Iraqi Prime Minister.

In my new position, I will do my best to raise the process of military education to the highest possible level."My main goal is to raise the level of military academies to the highest standards so that they are on par with the world's advanced academies in terms of science and military and become a source of pride for everyone."