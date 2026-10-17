Ali Faleh Zaidi: Completing the cabinet after five months is the beginning of a new phase of activity

After receiving the parliamentary vote of confidence for the new ministers and completing the government cabinet, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Zaidi announced the beginning of a new phase of government activity to fully implement the announced programs. Referring to the security and economic challenges of the past five months, he listed maintaining Iraq's sovereignty and ending the military presence of the international coalition as the most important measures of this period.

According to Kurdistan Press, after receiving the parliamentary vote of confidence to complete the government cabinet, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Zaidi issued a message to the people of the country and announced that starting today, they will begin to fully implement their government's program with rapid steps and continuous activity.Zaidi, noting that his government has operated under complex domestic and regional conditions over the past five months, said: "The regional war, in particular, imposed significant economic and security complications on Iraq; but despite these challenges, the government has taken historic steps to preserve the country's sovereignty and end the military presence of the international coalition."