Ebru Gunay: Joint photo of Kurdish leaders strengthens hope for unity

Ebru Gunay, the deputy co-chair of the Dem Party, called the joint photo of Kurdish political figures on the sidelines of the MERI Erbil forum a positive and promising step, and said that the developments in the region have placed the Kurdish parties in charge of strengthening dialogue and cooperation.

According to KurdPress, the Middle East Research Institute (MERI) held a meeting with the participation of regional and international politicians, experts, and political activists in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on October 12 and 13.

According to the Kurdish Valat news agency, Ebru Gunay, the deputy co-chair of the Dem Party and head of the party's Foreign Relations Commission, after participating in the MERI forum, evaluated the Dem Party delegation's meetings in the Kurdistan Region and the discussions raised about Kurdish unity.Elham Ahmed, member of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Syrian People's Assembly; Mazloum Abdi, advisor to the Syrian presidency; Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region; Tuncer Bakr Khan, co-chair of the Democratic Party; Bafel Talabani, head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan; Qubad Talabani, deputy head of the party; Muhammad Shia al-Sudani, former Prime Minister of Iraq, and a number of politicians, experts, and activists attended the meeting.

Regional security, the future of Syria and Syrian Kurdistan, Erbil-Baghdad relations, and the peace process and democratic society in Turkey and Turkish Kurdistan were among the most important topics discussed in the forum.

Developments in different parts of Kurdistan are interconnected

Gunay said that developments in the Middle East and the situation in different parts of Kurdistan were extensively reviewed at the MERI forum, and representatives from different regions expressed their views on the current developments.

She added: "Developments in Syrian Kurdistan, Turkish Kurdistan and the Kurdistan Region were reviewed. The process of peace and democratic society in Turkish Kurdistan and developments in Syrian Kurdistan were also discussed. It became clear in this meeting that the progress of all parts of Kurdistan is interdependent."

Gunay said that proposals related to providing democratic solutions for the people of the region were also among the main topics of the forum: "The solution to the problems of the Middle East is clear; these problems will be solved through the path of a democratic nation and democracy. This view was also highlighted during the meeting."