Raybaz Hamlan; Democratic Party candidate for Iraq's Ministry of Development and Housing

The Kurdistan Democratic Party once again introduces Raybaz Hamlan as its candidate for the Ministry of Development; this decision was made after the Iraqi Federal Court did not issue a ruling against him regarding Raybaz Hamlan's complaint about the previous voting process.

According to KurdPress, the Kurdistan Democratic Party will once again introduce Raybaz Hamlan as its candidate for the Ministry of Development in the Kurdistan Regional Government.

This is while Raybaz Hamlan was previously the Democratic Party's candidate for the Ministry of Development in the Kurdistan Regional Parliament's vote of confidence in Ali Zaidi's government, but he failed to win the vote of confidence of the parliamentarians.

After that, Raybaz Hamlan complained to the Iraqi Federal Court about the way the voting was held.Shirwan Dobardani, a member of the Iraqi parliament, has announced that Rebaz Hamlan is the Democratic Party's candidate for the Ministry of Development because the Iraqi Federal Court has not yet issued a ruling against Hamlan.