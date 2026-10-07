Cemil Bayk reveals details of Yazidi units' talks with Baghdad; Ocalan warns Iraq

At the same time as Cemil Bayk revealed details of new understandings between Baghdad and the Yazidi units of Sinjar, imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan issued a warning message from Imrali Prison to the Iraqi government and the Yazidis, emphasizing the necessity of the Yazidi units remaining in Sinjar.

According to Kurdistan Press, Cemil Bayk, a member of the Leadership Council of the Confederacy of Kurdistan Communities (KCK), announced that the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS) had reached several basic understandings with the official parties in Baghdad to organize the status of these forces, and said that the Yazidis of Sinjar want a formal and democratic process for integration with the Iraqi government.At the same time, Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), also emphasized the need for the YBS to remain in Sinjar and warned that even if this force is integrated into the Iraqi army, the Yazidi units must remain in their place.

According to the Sharp Press news agency, Cemil Bayk, a member of the KCK leadership council, referred to the negotiations between the Yazidi units and the Iraqi government and stated that the parties have reached several basic understandings within this framework to determine and organize the position of these units, describing this process as a positive step.

At the same time, he claimed that the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Turkey and Iran are against these understandings and are trying to prevent their implementation.

The issue of Sinjar and the future of the security and military situation in this region has become sensitive after the withdrawal of the US-led international coalition from Iraq.In this regard, Bayk's statements and Öcalan's message about the status of the Yazidi forces and the future of the YBS have increased the importance of this issue in the security equations of Sinjar.

Öcalan, referring to the attacks and crimes of ISIS against the Yazidis from Imrali Prison, said that Yazidi women have shown a strong stance and emphasized that Yazidi culture will not be achieved with freedom alone.

The imprisoned PKK leader also warned that if the Yazidis are attacked, PKK forces will take action to defend them. He said that he had previously warned governments about the need to protect the Yazidis.

Öcalan linked the stay of the Yazidi units in Sinjar to the future of the Yazidis and said that this force must remain in Sinjar.He added that if the Yazidi units are integrated into the Iraqi army, this integration should be carried out in such a way that these units remain in their current location, that is, within the Sinjar area, and are not transferred to another area.

He also claimed that based on the available information, a decision has been made to completely destroy the social structure of the Yazidis, and for this reason, the Yazidis must have an effective and independent protection force.

Referring to the situation of the Yazidis, Öcalan said that this community is still facing the heavy consequences of the genocide and claimed that the Yazidis are not adequately protected by official and international laws and mechanisms.According to security analysts, the coincidence of Cemil Bayk's statements about the understandings between Baghdad and YBS with Abdullah Öcalan's warnings about the force remaining in Sinjar shows that the PKK is trying to maintain the position of the Yazidi forces in Sinjar and Yazidi-populated areas by stipulating that the YBS will remain in the region, even if the force is placed under the umbrella of the Iraqi army.

This position could affect the implementation of previous agreements between Erbil and Baghdad on the status of Sinjar and, if disagreements increase over the future of the YBS forces and the way the security of the region is managed, lead to a more complex political and security competition and tensions in northern Iraq.