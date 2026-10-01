Trump: Withdrawal of troops and equipment from Erbil marks the end of the US military presence in Iraq

World Service - US President Donald Trump, announcing the withdrawal of the last US troops from Iraq, said that the withdrawal of coalition troops and equipment from the Erbil air base marks the end of the US military presence in the country.

According to Kurdistan Press, Donald Trump announced today, Wednesday, September 30, that the last US troops are leaving Iraq and that the withdrawal of troops and equipment from the Erbil air base is taking place in an orderly manner.

Referring to the difference between this withdrawal and the process of withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan, Trump said that the withdrawal of troops and equipment from the Erbil air base is taking place in an orderly manner.The US president said the withdrawal of coalition forces and equipment from the Erbil air base would mark the end of the US military presence in Iraq, a presence he said had been there for years.

“I had a choice to stay in Iraq or leave, and I decided it was time to bring the Americans home,” Trump added.

He also said he had a clear mission for US forces and that the country’s commanders had the tools to complete that mission.

Trump, rejecting the idea of ​​turning the temporary US presence into a permanent one, stressed that the US mission in Iraq had to end.