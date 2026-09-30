A number of Marines to remain in Baghdad and Erbil

World Service- The Wall Street Journal reported that after the end of the US military presence in Iraq, a number of US Marines will remain in Iraq to protect US diplomatic centers, and the remaining air defense systems will be focused on protecting the US embassy in Baghdad and the US consulate in Erbil.

According to Kurdistan Press, the Wall Street Journal announced in a report on the end of the US military presence in Iraq that after the withdrawal of its military forces, Washington will maintain part of its limited presence in order to protect diplomatic missions and continue some support activities in the country.

According to the report, a number of US Marines will remain in Iraq to protect the country's diplomatic centers and missions.American contractors will also be present in Iraq to maintain a fleet of F-16 fighter jets and American-made tanks.

The Wall Street Journal also reported, citing current and former US officials, that the country plans to focus its remaining air defense systems in Iraq on protecting the US embassy in Baghdad and the US consulate in Erbil. The decision comes amid circumstances.

The newspaper also reported that a Patriot system previously deployed around Erbil has been withdrawn from Iraq. Therefore, the US air defense presence in the post-military withdrawal phase will be more limited than in the past, and its focus will be on protecting US diplomatic facilities.The Wall Street Journal described the withdrawal of American troops as the end of Washington's extensive military presence in Iraq after more than two decades, but emphasized that the United States would continue its limited presence in the field of diplomatic protection and some intelligence and support activities.

The report was published in a situation where the last major American military base in Erbil was also closed as part of the process of withdrawing American forces from Iraq.