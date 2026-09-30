Will the integration of the Peshmerga forces help improve security in Iraq?

World Service - The National Interest magazine, in a report, considered the announcement of the unity of the Peshmerga forces of the Kurdistan Region an important development in the security structure of Iraq and emphasized that this process, along with the withdrawal of American forces from Iraq and the change in the status of the activities of armed groups, could affect the future security of the Kurdistan Region and the stability of Iraq.

According to KurdPress, the American National Interest magazine wrote about the completion of the integration process of the Peshmerga forces of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq: The Kurdistan Regional Government announced on September 21 the progress of the long and complex process of integrating the Peshmerga forces. This process has been pursued over the past four years with the support of the United States and the international coalition forces against ISIS.Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, said at the ceremony announcing the development that after four years of efforts, holding numerous meetings, and continuous cooperation with the United States and the international coalition, the process of unification or integration of the Peshmerga forces has reached a stage where it can be declared final.

The National Interest recalls that the Peshmerga forces have been an important security player in the Kurdistan Region and the fight against ISIS in recent years. These forces resisted the advance of ISIS in 2014, and the Kurdistan Region became one of the important centers of operations of the international coalition against the group in 2015 and 2016.

According to the publication, the Peshmerga forces also participated in the liberation of areas of Iraq and played a role in preparing Iraqi forces for the operation to liberate Mosul in 2016 and 2017.Despite this history, the structure of the Peshmerga forces has been affected by political differences between the two main parties in the Kurdistan Region, the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, over the past years. The Democratic Party is mainly influential in Erbil and Dohuk, while the Patriotic Union is more influential in Sulaymaniyah, according to the National Interest, and this division of political influence has also affected the organization of the Peshmerga forces.

According to the report, the main goal of the reforms is to create a structure in which the Peshmerga forces, instead of depending on political parties, operate as a single and coherent military force and have a unified command and organizational structure.

At the September 21 ceremony, Masrour Barzani, while thanking the United States and coalition forces, considered their role in supporting the Peshmerga in the war against ISIS and helping to ensure the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region, important.According to the National Interest, the significance of this development is increasing due to changes in the US military presence in Iraq. According to the announced plan, US forces are scheduled to leave Iraq by September 30. The publication believes that the reduction of the US military presence could change the conditions for the activities of armed groups in Iraq. These groups have targeted US positions and interests in Iraq in recent years.

The National Interest writes that some armed groups are entering the official Iraqi security structure, while these groups in some cases operate independently of the Baghdad government. According to the American magazine, the reduction of the US military presence may increase the self-confidence of these groups, but at the same time, with the end of the presence of US forces, attacks or the grounds for continuing attacks may be weakened.In such circumstances, this publication assesses the unity of the Peshmerga forces as part of broader developments in the Iraqi security structure. According to the National Interest, the existence of a coherent Peshmerga force could increase the Kurdistan Region’s ability to confront security threats and potential attacks and strengthen cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad in the security field.

After announcing the unity of the Peshmerga forces, Masrour Barzani has also stated that the next stage of reforms is to strengthen the military capabilities of these forces. He has emphasized the provision of advanced weapons, the establishment of air defense systems, the development of military capabilities and the promotion of the Peshmerga’s human resources.

In its report, the National Interest considers the security developments in Iraq to have consequences beyond the country’s borders.According to the publication, the weakness of Iraqi government structures has helped extremist groups expand in the past, while at the same time providing a platform for using Iraqi territory to carry out some regional operations.

The publication finally emphasizes that, despite the existing challenges, the Baghdad government can use current trends to strengthen formal security structures, increase cooperation with Peshmerga forces, and control the activities of armed groups; a trend that, if realized, could also affect Iraq's internal stability and the regional security environment.