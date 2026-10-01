Gunfire attack on bus in Homs leaves 7 dead and 4 injured

Syria Service - At least 7 people were killed and 4 others were injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire on a passenger bus near the Masyaf Bridge in the western suburbs of Homs.

According to Kurdistan Press, on the evening of Wednesday, September 30, unidentified gunmen opened fire on a bus carrying a number of employees and workers as it crossed the Masyaf Bridge in the western suburbs of Homs, resulting in 7 deaths and 4 injuries. Syrian internal security forces arrived at the scene after the attack and began an investigation to identify the perpetrators and the motive for the attack.

According to the official Syrian News Agency (SANA), a source in the Homs Health Department announced that 7 people were killed and 4 others were taken to hospitals in the province following the shooting at the Masyaf Bridge. The injured were taken to medical centers for medical care.The director of the Homs General Hospital also announced that the center had admitted five victims of the incident, four of whom died on arrival at the hospital. According to him, these people had suffered serious injuries from gunshot wounds, especially in the head and chest.

According to published reports, the bus was carrying employees and workers of a private company. Some local sources have also stated that a number of electricity workers were among the passengers on the bus.

After the attack, internal security forces and rescue teams arrived at the scene and took control of the area. Syrian internal security forces have also launched a criminal investigation to identify the perpetrators of the attack and introduce them to the judicial system.

So far, the identities of the perpetrators of the attack have not been determined, and no group has claimed responsibility for it.Syrian authorities have not yet released any information about the motive for the attack or the possible connection of the perpetrators to a specific group.

The attack comes amid reports of several security incidents against civilians and security forces in various regions of Syria in recent months.