"Mazlum Abdi", Advisor to the Syrian President: Send your children to Kurdish schools

"Mazlum Abdi", Advisor to the Syrian President, called on families not to interrupt the education process and added that negotiations for the formalization of Rojava and Kobani universities are continuing

According to KurdPress, "Mazlum Abdi", Advisor to the Syrian President, spoke in a video message about education in the Kurdish language, the state of schools and the process of formalization of universities in the Jazira region and Kobani. He called on families to send their children to Kurdish schools and emphasized that the Kurdish language is the identity of the Kurds.

"Mazlum Abdi", Advisor to the Syrian President, in a video message he sent to the Hawar News Agency, referring to the right to education in the mother tongue, said that preserving and developing the Kurdish language is one of their main goals to this day. He considered learning and studying in the mother tongue a natural right for all nations.According to him, in the past 14 years and during the coming to power of the autonomous administration, a lot of efforts have been made to teach the Kurdish language. Abdi added: “While we were engaged in war, an education system was established. Despite its shortcomings, it was a new phenomenon and was considered a historic step in the history of Syrian Kurdistan.”

He thanked the families who sent their children to Kurdish schools despite the war and difficulties. He also thanked the teachers and staff who have worked to teach Kurdish in the past 14 years.

“We stand with our students”

Abdi said that one year and ten months have passed since the fall of the Baath regime, and they are trying to make the Kurdish language an official part of the Syrian education system.

Regarding the recent protests against the decisions of the Ministry of Education, he said: “Numerous meetings and negotiations were held to make the Kurdish language official.As a result, the Ministry of Education made a decision about the Kurdish language, but our people and students did not find this decision convincing. They demonstrated and showed their position. We consider this the right of our students and we stand with them.”

Call to continue education

Referring to the transitional period, the Syrian presidential advisor called on families not to stop the education process. He said that the education system must successfully pass this stage and added:

“Measures have been taken to ensure that children who studied in Kurdish schools do not face problems. On the one hand, children learn Arabic and on the other hand, they continue their education in Kurdish. Our demand is that families send their children to schools where the Kurdish language is the basis.This will be the basis for us to fully obtain our rights regarding the Kurdish language next year.”

The situation of the ninth and twelfth grades and universities

According to the information provided by Abdi, this year, education in the ninth grade and the diploma (twelfth grade) will be held according to the self-management system. He called on the students of these two grades to continue their education based on this system for their future.

Regarding the University of Rojava and the University of Kobani, Abdi announced that negotiations are continuing to formalize them and said: “A final decision has not been issued yet, but we hope that an appropriate decision will be made on this issue as well. Our demand is that our diploma students register their applications in accordance with the system of the Ministry of Higher Education to find a place in these two universities.”

At the end of his message, Mazloum Abdi congratulated the beginning of the new academic year and wished the students success.