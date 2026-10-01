Iraqi Foreign Minister: Weapons Control and Collection Plan to be Presented in the Coming Days

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein announced that the government's draft plan for controlling and collecting weapons and monopolizing them in government hands will be presented in the coming days, and this plan includes a specific timetable for implementation.

According to Kurdistan Press, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein announced that the government of the country has prepared a draft plan for controlling and collecting weapons and monopolizing them in government hands, which will be presented in the coming days, and a specific timetable has been set for its implementation.

While participating in a dialogue meeting in Washington titled "Iraq after September 30," Fuad Hussein said that the Iraqi Prime Minister has announced that the final deadline for completing this plan should be by June of next year.According to a statement from the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, the meeting discussed the latest political and security developments in Iraq and the region, the outlook for relations between Baghdad and Washington, the future of security cooperation, efforts to confront ISIS, Iraq's position on regional conflicts, the impact of Iranian sanctions on Iraq, and economic relations between the two countries.

The meeting also discussed the Iraqi government's efforts to monopolize weapons in the hands of the government and how to deal with the case of armed groups, security developments in Syria, and their consequences for Iraq's national security.