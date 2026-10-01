Tom Barrack: Iraq now has an opportunity to place all armed forces under the command of one government

Tom Barrack, the US President's special envoy for Iraq, considered the withdrawal of American forces from Iraq an opportunity for the government and people of this country to place all Iraqi armed forces under the command of one government.

According to Kurdistan, Tom Barrack, the US President's special envoy for Iraq, referring to the end of the process of withdrawing American forces from Iraq, announced that this process was not carried out as a retreat, but through coordination between Baghdad, Erbil, US domestic and regional allies, and Washington's interests.

Barrack wrote in a message on the social network "X" that 23 years after the deployment of the first American forces in Iraq, US President Donald Trump has completed the process of returning the country's forces home.He added that this process was carried out within the framework of a single strategic picture and at the most sensitive time possible, and the efforts of Americans and Iraqis who have served and lost their lives over the years have paved the way for this transformation.

The US special envoy emphasized that Iraq is now standing on its own feet and with this unity, a door that had been closed for a long time has been opened.

Barak considered this situation an opportunity for the "Zaidi head of state" and the Iraqi people to place all the country's armed forces under the command of one government, and in this framework, the United States will be by Iraq's side as a friend, not a deployed military force.