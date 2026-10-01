Iraqi Prime Minister: The country's soil will not be used to threaten neighbors

Ali al-Zaidi said: "The Iraqi government emphasizes its constitutional obligation to prevent the use of Iraqi soil and airspace as a launching pad or passage for any action that threatens the security of neighboring countries."

According to Kurdistan Press, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi called the withdrawal of American and international forces from Iraq "the realization of Iraq's full and comprehensive sovereignty."

In a statement, al-Zaidi said the withdrawal, which ended more than a decade of the mission to combat ISIS, was "the beginning of a new chapter on Iraq's path."

The Iraqi prime minister announced that October 1 was "the serious beginning of the process of addressing the issue of weapons outside the government's control."He also announced the development of a roadmap with agreed timelines, the implementation of which will not exceed June 30, 2027, and aims to disarm non-Iraqi armed groups and implement constitutional principles to limit decision-making on war and peace to state institutions.

Al-Zaidi said Baghdad will also begin the process of supporting security institutions by purchasing a complete air defense system to strengthen the country's air sovereignty.