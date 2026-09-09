We will not hand over our weapons; US soldiers must be expelled

Mahdi Al-Kaabi emphasized that the US project, which is based on normalizing relations with the Zionist regime, must be confronted.

According to Kurdistan Press, Al-Kaabi pointed out that confronting the US plan requires an Islamic resistance project, and said that such a plan must be anti-occupation and in line with confronting US influence.

While rejecting the Iraqi resistance groups as terrorists, Al-Kaabi noted that discussions about weapons in Iraq are possible after the US leaves and its influence ends.

He continued: "The weapons of the resistance will not be handed over, but they can be organized and security issues can be managed through internal dialogue. In any case, we doubt that the US will leave Iraq without real pressure."