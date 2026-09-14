Ilham Ahmed: A committee to investigate the recent events in Kobani has been formed

Syria Service - Ilham Ahmed announced the formation of a committee to investigate the recent events in Kobani, especially the events that occurred in the city's prison, and called for the necessary measures to be taken to prevent the recurrence of such events.

According to Kurdistan Press, Ilham Ahmed, a Syrian Kurdish official, met with Ali Hanura, the deputy governor of Aleppo, and Majed al-Din al-Sheikh, the director of Kobani's security, at the city's internal security command center to review the security and administrative situation in Kobani and the latest developments in the region.

According to Hawar News Agency, a series of issues related to the security and administrative situation in Kobani, as well as recent developments in the city, were reviewed in this meeting.

Ilham Ahmed announced that a committee has been formed to investigate and investigate the recent events in Kobani, especially the events that occurred in the city's prison.He stressed that appropriate measures and actions should be taken to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

Elham Ahmed also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. He called on the people of Kobani to participate responsibly in the funeral ceremony for the victims.

On Friday, September 11, after protests were held in Kobani condemning the death of Sipan Hozni, a member of the Syrian Ministry of Defense forces, tension increased in the city and a number of young people were arrested.

According to published reports, after the decision to transfer prisoners from Kobani prison to prisons in Aleppo, tension increased inside the prison, and during these incidents, 9 prisoners died and 17 others were injured.

The funeral ceremony for the victims is scheduled to be held today at the Tigris Cemetery in Kobani.