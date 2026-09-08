Nechirvan Barzani, Ammar Hakim review the situation in Iraq and the Middle East

According to KurdPress, Nechirvan Idris Barzani, President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, welcomed Sayyed Ammar Hakim, Head of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, and the accompanying delegation, on Monday, September 7, 2026, in Erbil. In a meeting, the two sides reviewed the situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to strengthen relations between Erbil and Baghdad, as well as resolving remaining issues through dialogue and mutual understanding.

Following the meeting, the two sides reaffirmed their support for the Iraqi federal government to successfully carry out its mission in order to fulfill its duties and advance its programs.In another part of the meeting, the two sides also discussed and exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East region, as well as its latest developments and consequences.