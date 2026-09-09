KCK Member: Yazidi Self-Government and Integration of Their Forces into the Iraqi Army is Necessary

KCK Executive Council Member Mustafa Qarasu, referring to the start of the peace process with Turkey and the change in relations with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, said that establishing a self-governance system for the Yazidis and integrating their defense forces into a local force in the Iraqi army is the most appropriate and intelligent solution to ensure the security of Sinjar and the Yazidis.

According to KurdPress, Mustafa Qarasu, a member of the KCK Executive Council, said in a special program on the "Media Khabar" network that the situation in Sinjar and the security of the Yazidis have entered a new stage with the start of the peace process with Turkey and the change in relations with the Kurdistan Workers' Party.

He added that Abdullah Ocalan has also called on PKK officials to play a positive role in the new circumstances.According to Qarsu, in such circumstances, establishing a self-government system for the Yazidis and integrating their defense forces into the framework of the Iraqi army as a local force is the “most correct and smartest solution.”

He emphasized that this measure would not only not harm Baghdad, but would also strengthen and increase the authority of the Iraqi government.

Referring to the ISIS attack on Sinjar, Qarsu said that the Iraqi army and Peshmerga left Sinjar during the ISIS attack, and guerrilla forces protected the people of the region.

He added that to prevent the repetition of such historical tragedies, extreme nationalist views must be set aside and the Yazidis’ right to democratic self-government must be recognized and established.