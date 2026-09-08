Members of the Dem Party Assembly Determined

Service Turkey - The new members of the Dem Party Assembly were elected at the party's 5th Extraordinary General Congress, during which 80 main members and 35 alternate members were appointed to the party assembly.

According to Kurdistan Press, the People's Democracy and Equality Party (Dem Party) held its 5th Extraordinary General Congress at the Nazim Hikmet Cultural Center in the Yenimahalle district of Ankara and elected new members of the party assembly. At this congress, Tuncer Bakrhan and Tula Hatem Oğları were also re-elected as the party's co-chairs.

According to the Mesopotamia News Agency, the congress elections were held with the participation of about 600 representatives and with the presentation of a single list. During these elections, the new party assembly (PM) was also determined and a number of new figures were included in the composition of this assembly.

According to the announced results, 28 new members were elected as main members of the party assembly.The names of the new members of the main assembly of the party are: Asiye Kolcak, Ayfer Fatma Celik, Aylin Hacayoglu, Berdan Gunduz, Berivan El Ter, Borna Celik, Besreye Tekgur, Cigdem Kose, Dogan Erbaş, Ekaterini Nikolao, Ekrem Baran, Elif Çoban, Ilem Saroca, Fikret Melih Çolakoğlari, Saruhan Ulus, Ibrahim Atas, Mehmet Rasul Baykara, Metin Kilavuz, Mohsen Dalfidan, Nayef Bulga, Omer Kulpo, Sedat Şenoğlu, Suda Celik Özbingöl, Seyfettin Aydınmir, Sezgin Kartal, Turgut Çatar, Veysi Önat and Ziyet Ceylan.

Following the elections to the party assembly, the 5th Extraordinary General Assembly of the party concluded its work on Sunday.