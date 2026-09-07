Service Turkey - Tuncer Bakrhan and Tula Hatem Oğlari were re-elected as co-chairs of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (DemParty) at the 5th Ordinary Congress of the party in Ankara.

According to Kurdistan Press, the 5th Ordinary Congress of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (DemParty) was held at the Nazim Hikmet Cultural Center in the Yeni Mahalla district of Ankara, and nearly 600 delegates attended. During the party's co-chair elections, Tuncer Bakrhan and Tula Hatem Oğlari were re-elected as co-chairs of the Dem Party by being placed on the same list.

According to the Mesopotamia News Agency, a number of representatives of political parties and civil society organizations were also present at the congress, which was held with the participation of representatives from different regions of Turkey.Among those present were Cigdem Kilicgun Ocar and Keskin Binder, co-chairs of the Democratic Regions Party (DBP), Kozban Konukcu of the Socialist Support Platform (SODAP), Mertcan Titiz, chairman of the Socialist Reconstruction Party (SYKP), Elif Torun, chairman of the United Revolutionary Party, and representatives of other parties and civil society organizations.

After the election of the congress presidium, a minute of silence was held for those who lost their lives in the struggle for freedom and democracy, and the attendees chanted the slogan "Martyrs do not die."

Tuncer Bakrhan and Tolay Hatem Oğları, co-chairs of the Democratic Party, delivered speeches in the first part of the congress. After the speeches, the party's performance and financial reports were presented, and the Women's Assembly and the Youth Assembly also presented their activity reports to the delegates.

The elections were then held with a list and nearly 600 delegates participated in the voting.As a result of these elections, Bakrkhan and Hatem Oğlari were re-elected as co-chairs of the Dem Party.

According to published reports, no significant changes are expected to be made to the party's name, statutes, or political program at this congress. However, limited changes are expected to be made to the Central Executive Committee and the party assembly.

The Dem Party also plans to hold a broader congress to change and restructure the party's structure after this congress, in line with the so-called "problem-solving process." According to the announced schedule, this congress is expected to be held in the spring of 2027, coinciding with the implementation of the law related to this process.