PKK disarmament process begins on Kurdistan Region borders

Turkish Service - Turkish media reported the start of the implementation phase of the framework law for the Kurdish issue resolution process and the start of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) monitoring dozens of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) bases and positions on the borders of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

According to KurdPress, according to Turkish media reports, the country's National Intelligence Organization has monitored 72 PKK bases and positions on the borders of the Kurdistan Region to determine the mechanism and locations of weapons deliveries; this process will include providing detailed information from the PKK about weapons, ammunition and explosives depots, as well as evacuating areas under the group's control up to the Qandil Mountains.The Turkish newspaper "Nafs" reported that the implementation of the "Framework Law for the Resolution Process" has entered the operational phase and that the Turkish National Intelligence Organization has also begun monitoring PKK positions on the borders of the Kurdistan Region.

According to the report, one of the main axes of the plan is to determine specific locations for the PKK's weapons to be handed over and to establish a mechanism to verify the disarmament process. Accordingly, the PKK has been asked to provide the authorities with detailed information on the location of weapons, ammunition and explosives in order to ensure the complete evacuation of these warehouses.

According to the newspaper, the process in question covers the Metina, Zap, Avaşın, Basın and Haftanın regions and will continue up to Mount Qandil. The handover of weapons to approximately 3,800 PKK armed forces is also stated to be part of this process.The report also referred to the tripartite security agreement between Ankara, Baghdad and Erbil, and wrote that according to this agreement, Iraqi border guards and Peshmerga forces will be deployed in the areas evacuated by the PKK.

The report continued by stating that several centers have been designated to receive the delivered weapons in the provinces of Dohuk, Erbil and Sulaymaniyah. The Turkish National Intelligence Organization is also set to prepare a comprehensive report on the developments and the extent of the parties’ compliance with the implementation of this process.

The report is set to be presented at the upcoming meeting of the Turkish National Security Council, and the status of the implementation of the disarmament process and related developments will be examined.