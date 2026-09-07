We are ready to govern Turkey; the goal is to build a democratic republic

Service Turkey - "Tuncer Bakrkhan", the co-chair of the Democratic Party, announced at the fifth ordinary congress of the party that the Democratic Party is ready to start a new era and intends to play a role in governing Turkey. He also considered the "democratic republic" as the main goal of the party and emphasized that this congress will be the beginning of the process of building a democratic republic.

According to Kurdistan Press, "Tuncer Bakrkhan", the co-chair of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), in his speech at the fifth ordinary congress of the DEM Party in Ankara, while emphasizing the party's readiness for new developments in Turkey, said: "We are ready for the new era and we are volunteers to govern Türkiye.» He also referred to the process of resolving the Kurdish issue, thanked Abdullah Öcalan and all the political actors who played a role in shaping this process, and said that the Democratic Party is ready to advance this process.

According to the Mesopotamia News Agency, the 5th Ordinary Congress of the Democratic Party was held at the Nazim Hikmet Cultural Center in the Yeni Mahalla district of Ankara, with the participation of a large number of party representatives from different regions of Turkey.

Bakrkhan, who spoke after Hatem Oğları's speech, began his speech in Kurdish and, while welcoming the participants, greeted the people of Turkey and the Kurdish regions of the country. He also conveyed his greetings to Abdullah Öcalan and mentioned him as a person who gave hope for peace to all citizens. Bakrkhan also paid tribute to the memory of Mehmet Akkoç, the co-chair of the party in Agri, who recently passed away.Admitting the Party’s Shortcomings

The Democratic Party’s co-chairman, referring to the pressures and difficulties the party has faced over the past years, said that party members have not backed down from their struggle despite the pressures and difficulties.

At the same time, Bakr Khan criticized the party’s performance and admitted some shortcomings, saying that the Democratic Party has failed to convey its messages to the society well in some cases and has repeated its words and positions in others.

He also said that the party could have established stronger relations with different social groups and beliefs, adding that the party’s efforts on environmental issues have not been sufficient. Bakr Khan also referred to the party’s campaigns against drugs and said that more efforts were needed to involve the society in this regard.He emphasized that the party intends to overcome these shortcomings by working together and will start its activities to build a "democratic republic."

"This congress is the beginning of building a democratic republic."

Referring to Turkey's political and social crises, Bakirkhan said that the republican structure over the past century has failed to resolve the problems existing between different groups in society, and this has led to the continuation of the crises.

He said that Turkey is now facing an important opportunity to overcome these crises, and in this regard, he thanked Abdullah Öcalan and other political actors who have paved the way for the formation of the current process.

The co-chair of the Democratic Party considered the failure to resolve the Kurdish issue to be one of the main factors in Turkey's crises and emphasized that the success of the Kurds should not be seen as a threat, but rather as the success of the entire Turkish society.According to him, if the Kurds become constructive actors, Turkey can also benefit from this process and become stronger.

Bakrkhan also emphasized the Democrat Party's position on the "Third Way", saying that two political currents have governed Turkey so far, but neither has been able to solve the country's fundamental problems. He added that Turkey was not a country without problems before the Justice and Development Party (AKP) came to power, nor have its problems been solved during the party's rule.

He described the "Third Way" as the path of the people, women and pressured classes, and said that the Democrat Party is ready to provide political solutions and will make more efforts to succeed on this path.

Bakrkhan stated in another part of his speech: "We are volunteers to govern Turkey." He added that the party congress is supposed to form political forces and a vision that can govern Turkey.The co-chair of the Democratic Party also stressed that the party will stand up to those who intend to disrupt the current process, saying: "We are ready for the new era and we will make this change together."

In his closing remarks, he called the 5th Ordinary Congress of the Democratic Party "the beginning of building a democratic republic" and said that the seeds of this process are being sown in Ankara.

After Bakrkhan's speech, the congress continued behind closed doors and is scheduled to end with the presentation and review of the party's performance and financial reports.