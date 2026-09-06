Öcalan emphasizes the necessity of advancing the process of "peace and democratic society"

Service Turkey - In a message to the 34th International Kurdish Culture Festival in Dortmund, Germany, Abdullah Öcalan, the imprisoned leader of the PKK, emphasized the necessity of advancing the process of "peace and democratic society" and realizing "democratic integration", and said that preserving the identity, language and culture of different communities within the framework of a democratic system is possible. Öcalan also stated that the path ahead is not easier, but a "more difficult struggle" awaits the Kurdish community in the fields of politics, organization, culture, economy and social support.

According to KurdPress, the message of Abdullah Öcalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), was read on the occasion of the 34th International Kurdish Culture Festival in Dortmund, Germany.His lawyer and member of the Imrali Secretariat, Vecil Aktaş, attended the festival and read Öcalan's message to the participants. In this message, Öcalan considered "democratic integration" as the main approach he wanted for the new stage and emphasized that this concept does not mean abandoning the identity, culture or social existence of societies, but rather providing the possibility of free presence of individuals with their own identity and culture in society and organizing social life through democratic methods.

At the beginning of his message to the festival participants, Öcalan stated that this gathering could contribute to their efforts for freedom, mutual recognition of cultures and strengthening the idea of ​​building a common future.Pointing to the beginning of a new stage, he said that past conflicts and sufferings must be left behind, lessons must be learned from past experiences, and a new path must be opened based on a democratic society, democratic politics, and free coexistence of nations.

Identity, language, and culture cannot be destroyed by pressure

Öcalan emphasized that the identity, language, and culture of societies cannot be destroyed through pressure and oppression, and said that the main issue is not the elimination of differences, but the creation of a democratic system in which every nation and society can freely exist with its own identity and culture and coexistence becomes possible.

He also evaluated the "Peace and Democratic Society" process in the same historical framework, saying that this process is not simply a declaration of a new political position, but rather an expression of a will to abandon the methods of struggle of the past and begin a new era.In response to the question of what would replace the methods of the past, Öcalan introduced “democratic integration” as the main approach and said that the return of those who were exiled or declared outlaws to their homeland, their participation in democratic politics and their presence in the process of building the future does not mean giving up freedom.

He added that this approach was formed based on historical experience and today’s needs and aims to replace the power of democratic politics with violence and war.

Emphasizing the role of organized society

In another part of his message, Öcalan emphasized the necessity of organizing society and said that democratic life should not be limited to representation in parliament and the activities of political parties.

He considered local councils and administrations, cultural and educational spheres, women’s organizations, youth activities, cooperatives and other social organizations as important parts of democratic life.Öcalan also said that in many parts of the world, including Europe, one of the fundamental issues is the exploitation of natural and economic resources of communities without taking into account the will of the local people. In areas where there are resources such as mining, oil, water or other natural resources, the residents of those areas should have the right to express their opinions and make decisions about how these resources are used.

Referring to the city of Urfa in southern Turkey, he said that this region, which is considered an important center of Neolithic culture, continues to face widespread poverty and unemployment, and the dispersion of the Urfa people in different parts of the world shows that losing the right to decide on the resources and future of a community can have far-reaching consequences.Emphasis on women's rights

Öcalan also emphasized the right of women to decide about their lives and said that in a society where women are not free, it is impossible to talk about the formation of a democratic society.

He considered any forced intervention against women's life and free will unacceptable and stated that freedom of identity, belief, thought and culture is another foundation for democratic resolution of issues.

Öcalan said that the language, culture and identity of the Kurds or any other nation should not be seen as a threat and that the duty of the state is not to put society into a single mold, but rather to create conditions where different identities and communities can live together freely and democratically.“We have a more difficult struggle ahead of us”

In another part of his message to the youth of Europe, political forces in Turkey and the Middle East and all those who are fighting on this path, Öcalan said: “We have a more difficult struggle ahead of us, not an easier one.”

He emphasized that this struggle is no longer an armed struggle, but includes the fields of politics, organization, culture, economy and social support.

According to Öcalan, with an era behind us, the field of democratic struggle must also expand and “the strongest defense is an organized society.”

He added that a society that can solve its problems, create its institutions, keep its culture alive and advance democratic politics can also protect its future with greater strength.A call on Europe to support the peace process

Öcalan also called on Europe not to look at the “peace and democratic society” process as an external observer.

Referring to Europe’s historical experience, he said that wars and conflicts between nation-states have had grave consequences, but this same historical experience shows that models for the coexistence of different nations and identities within the framework of democratic rights are also possible.

Öcalan emphasized that the need today is not the separation of nations and followers of different religions and beliefs from each other, but the preservation of freedom and diverse identities and coexistence based on democratic principles.

He also said that there may be criticism and opposition regarding the theoretical and practical aspects of the process that has been carried out, but these differences should not hinder dialogue and cooperation.“First of all, trust must be built”

Öcalan considered building trust as the first step to advancing democratic change and said that without trust, no democratic transformation will be sustainable.

He called for legal reforms, the removal of obstacles to democratic political activity, and the creation of conditions in which all parties to the process can feel safe.

Öcalan expressed his hope that the Kurdish Culture Festival could contribute to these discussions and pave the way for communities to get to know each other better and become closer.

He concluded by saying that the task of the new era is not to repeat the past, but to learn from past experiences and build a more democratic and free life.