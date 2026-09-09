Syrian Observatory for Human Rights Director Warns About the Fate of Kurdish Rights

World Service- May Abdul Rahman, Director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, warned about the fate of the rights of Syrian Kurds and the way the Damascus government is acting towards their demands.

According to KurdPress, Rami Abdul Rahman, referring to the statements of Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani about the rights of the Kurds, said that he fears that these promises will ultimately be reduced to a limited set of symbolic and civil rights.

The director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated that the rights of the Kurds may be limited only to their recognition and the Kurdish language in the Syrian constitution, as well as the recognition of the right of refugees to return to their properties and places of residence.

By raising this concern, Abdul Rahman emphasized the need to pay attention to the broader dimensions of the rights of Syrian Kurds; rights that are not limited to simply identifying their identity or returning refugees to their properties.These statements come as the issue of the status of Syrian Kurds and how to guarantee their rights in the country's new political structure remains one of the main issues in negotiations between Damascus and Kurdish representatives.